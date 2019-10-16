TOP NEWS »

#AbhijitBanerjee#DiwaliStocks#RichestIndians
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Sensex rises 100 points, Nifty above 11,450
Global stocks make cautious gains ahead of key Brexit summit
Oil prices rise as OPEC pledges decision on supply
Rupee slips against US dollar
Apple Podcasts
Google Podcasts
Stitcher
RadioPublic
Spotify
Castbox
Deezer
TuneIn
iHeart

MarketBuzz Podcast With Sonia Shenoy: Sensex, Nifty set to open higher; Wipro, JSW Steel, Mindtree in focus

Indian shares are set for a positive start on Wednesday in-line with the optimism in the global markets. Investors are likely to remain cautious amid mixed earnings for the quarter ended September 30. Meanwhile, Asian shares advanced after Brexit and EU negotiators said they have overcome differences.

At 7:27 AM, the SGX Nifty futures traded 42.50 points, or 0.37 percent, up at 11,477.50, indicating a strong start for the Sensex and the Nifty50.

Stocks To Watch: Wipro, JSW Steel, Mindtree in focus

About MarketBuzz

The CNBCTV18.com podcast on the big themes, vital news and key events that you should know before the opening bell, powered by CNBC-TV18 anchors.

MarketBuzz is your daily morning briefing by CNBC-TV18 research analysts and anchors Sonia Shenoy, Ekta Batra, Anisha Jain, Nigel D’Souza and Mangalam Maloo to jumpstart your stock market investing.

Subscribe to our free podcasts on Audioboom or listen on the featured podcast page on CNBCTV18.com.

More Episodes from MarketBuzz
MarketBuzz Podcast With Nigel D'Souza: Sensex, Nifty likely to start on a muted note; TCS, Infosys, Tata Steel in focus
Indian shares are set for a muted start on Friday. Benchmark indices ended lower on Thursday, with Sensex down 297.55 points at 37,880.40 while Nifty50 fell 78.75 points at 11,234.55.
11 Oct 2019
MarketBuzz Podcast With Sonia Shenoy: Sensex, Nifty likely to open higher; Indiabulls Housing Finance, YES Bank, HUL in focus
Indian shares are likely to open higher on Tuesday in line with positive trades in the global markets.
15 Oct 2019
MarketBuzz Podcast With Ekta Batra: Sensex, Nifty likely to open mixed; Infosys, D-Mart, Cadila Healthcare in focus
Indian shares are likely to open mixed on Monday. At 7:31 AM, the SGX Nifty futures traded 24.50 points, or 0.22 percent, down at 11,284.50, indicating a flat-to-negative start for the Sensex and the Nifty50.
14 Oct 2019
MarketBuzz Podcast With Ekta Batra: Sensex, Nifty likely to open weak; Indiabulls Housing Finance, TCS, Torrent Pharma in focus
10 Oct 2019
MarketBuzz Podcast With Sonia Shenoy: Sensex, Nifty likely to open flat; Tata Motors, Titan, Indiabulls Ventures in focus
09 Oct 2019
MarketBuzz Podcast With Nigel D'Souza: Sensex, Nifty likely to open flat; Yes Bank, Zee, HDFC in focus
07 Oct 2019
 Load More...

more Podcasts

MarketBuzz Podcast With Nigel D'Souza: Sensex, Nifty likely to start on a muted note; TCS, Infosys, Tata Steel in focus
MarketBuzz Podcast With Nigel D'Souza: Sensex, Nifty likely to start on a muted note; TCS, Infosys, Tata Steel in focus
11 Oct 2019
MarketBuzz Podcast With Sonia Shenoy: Sensex, Nifty likely to open higher; Indiabulls Housing Finance, YES Bank, HUL in focus
MarketBuzz Podcast With Sonia Shenoy: Sensex, Nifty likely to open higher; Indiabulls Housing Finance, YES Bank, HUL in focus
15 Oct 2019
MarketBuzz Podcast With Ekta Batra: Sensex, Nifty likely to open mixed; Infosys, D-Mart, Cadila Healthcare in focus
MarketBuzz Podcast With Ekta Batra: Sensex, Nifty likely to open mixed; Infosys, D-Mart, Cadila Healthcare in focus
14 Oct 2019
Sign Up For Primo, Our Free Daily Newsletter