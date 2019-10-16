MarketBuzz Podcast With Sonia Shenoy: Sensex, Nifty set to open higher; Wipro, JSW Steel, Mindtree in focus

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Indian shares are set for a positive start on Wednesday in-line with the optimism in the global markets. Investors are likely to remain cautious amid mixed earnings for the quarter ended September 30. Meanwhile, Asian shares advanced after Brexit and EU negotiators said they have overcome differences.

At 7:27 AM, the SGX Nifty futures traded 42.50 points, or 0.37 percent, up at 11,477.50, indicating a strong start for the Sensex and the Nifty50.

Stocks To Watch: Wipro, JSW Steel, Mindtree in focus

About MarketBuzz