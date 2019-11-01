MarketBuzz Podcast With Sonia Shenoy: Sensex, Nifty likely to open lower; YES Bank, Ahluwalia Contracts, Prakash Industries in focus

The Indian market is likely to open lower on Friday tracking the global markets which fell on conflicting tones between the US and China regarding the trade deal.
On Thursday, the benchmark indices closed higher erasing some gains of the day. Sensex and Nifty closed 0.20 percent each.
At 7:00 am, the SGX Nifty was trading 37.50 points or 0.32 percent lower at 11,902.50, indicating a negative start for the Sensex and the Nifty.
Stocks To Watch: YES Bank, Ahluwalia Contracts, Prakash Industries in focus
