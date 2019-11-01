TOP NEWS »

#Infosys#DiwaliStocks
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Apple Podcasts
Google Podcasts
Stitcher
RadioPublic
Spotify
RSS
Castbox
Deezer
TuneIn
iHeart

MarketBuzz Podcast With Sonia Shenoy: Sensex, Nifty likely to open lower; YES Bank, Ahluwalia Contracts, Prakash Industries in focus

The Indian market is likely to open lower on Friday tracking the global markets which fell on conflicting tones between the US and China regarding the trade deal.

On Thursday, the benchmark indices closed higher erasing some gains of the day. Sensex and Nifty closed 0.20 percent each.

At 7:00 am, the SGX Nifty was trading 37.50 points or 0.32 percent lower at 11,902.50, indicating a negative start for the Sensex and the Nifty.

Stocks To Watch: YES Bank, Ahluwalia Contracts, Prakash Industries in focus

About MarketBuzz

The CNBCTV18.com podcast on the big themes, vital news and key events that you should know before the opening bell, powered by CNBC-TV18 anchors.

MarketBuzz is your daily morning briefing by CNBC-TV18 research analysts and anchors Sonia Shenoy, Ekta Batra, Anisha Jain, Nigel D’Souza and Mangalam Maloo to jumpstart your stock market investing.

Subscribe to our free podcasts on Audioboom or listen on the featured podcast page on CNBCTV18.com.

Special Thursday Expiry on 10th 7th Nov Early Closure to The Great Diwali Discount Last Chance to get Moneycontrol PRO for a year @ Rs. 289/- only Coupon code: DIWALI.
More Episodes from MarketBuzz
MarketBuzz Podcast With Ekta Batra: Sensex, Nifty likely to open positive; Vodafone Idea, TVS Motors, Intellect Design in focus
The Indian market is likely to open positive today tracking gains in global markets on the US Federal Reserve's decision to cut interest rates by a quarter of a percentage point.
31 Oct 2019
MarketBuzz Podcast With Sonia Shenoy: Sensex, Nifty likely to open flat; Bandhan Bank, PVR, IndiGo in focus
The Indian market is likely to open flat on Wednesday after the rally witnessed the previous day when Sensex ended 582 points up and Nifty closed with 160 points in the green.
30 Oct 2019
MarketBuzz Podcast With Anisha Jain: Sensex, Nifty to open positive; Infosys, Reliance Industries, Tata Motors in focus
The Indian market is expected to open positive on Tuesday tracking strong gains in the global markets after US-China trade deals reflected the positive outcome.
29 Oct 2019
MarketBuzz Podcast With Mangalam Maloo: Sensex, Nifty to open flat; ITC, IndiGo, Vodafone Idea in focus
The Indian market is expected to open flat on Friday tracking modest gains in the global markets as positive earnings offset economic growth concerns. 
25 Oct 2019
MarketBuzz Podcast With Anisha Jain: Sensex, Nifty expected to open higher; Infosys, HCL Tech, L&T in focus
Indian shares are set for a positive start on Thursday following positive trades in Asian stocks and ahead of Maharashtra and Haryana Assembly election results.
24 Oct 2019
MarketBuzz Podcast With Sonia Shenoy: Sensex, Nifty likely to open flat; Axis Bank, SpiceJet, Infosys in focus
The Indian market is expected to open flat-to-negative as domestic investors remained cautious over Q2 earnings and global stocks dipped after British lawmakers rejected the govt's timetable to fast-track legislation for Brexit.
23 Oct 2019
 Load More...

more Podcasts

MarketBuzz Podcast With Ekta Batra: Sensex, Nifty likely to open positive; Vodafone Idea, TVS Motors, Intellect Design in focus
MarketBuzz Podcast With Ekta Batra: Sensex, Nifty likely to open positive; Vodafone Idea, TVS Motors, Intellect Design in focus
31 Oct 2019
MarketBuzz Podcast With Sonia Shenoy: Sensex, Nifty likely to open flat; Bandhan Bank, PVR, IndiGo in focus
MarketBuzz Podcast With Sonia Shenoy: Sensex, Nifty likely to open flat; Bandhan Bank, PVR, IndiGo in focus
30 Oct 2019
MarketBuzz Podcast With Anisha Jain: Sensex, Nifty to open positive; Infosys, Reliance Industries, Tata Motors in focus
MarketBuzz Podcast With Anisha Jain: Sensex, Nifty to open positive; Infosys, Reliance Industries, Tata Motors in focus
29 Oct 2019
Sign Up For Primo, Our Free Daily Newsletter