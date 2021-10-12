MarketBuzz Podcast With Sonia Shenoy: Sensex, Nifty likely to open lower amid weak global cues

Indian equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty50 are likely to start the October 12 session on a negative note tracking weakness across global markets. Nifty futures trading on Singapore Exchange -- an early indicator of NSE's Nifty50 index -- were last seen trading down 83.5 points or half a percent at 17,877.5 ahead of the opening of the Indian market. Equities in other Asian markets dropped and the safe-haven dollar held firm on Tuesday, as a global energy crunch fuelled inflation fears.

