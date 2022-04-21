MarketBuzz Podcast With Sonia Shenoy: Sensex, Nifty likely to open in the green and all eyes on Nestle, HCL Tech

Mini

Indian equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty50 are likely to open higher on Thursday amid mixed moves across global markets. Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures -- an early indicator of the Nifty index -- gained as much as 112.5 points or 0.7 percent to 17,259 ahead of the opening bell on Dalal Street. Investors awaited more of earnings reports from India Inc for cues, with HCL Tech and Nestle due to post their financial results during the day.