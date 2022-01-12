MarketBuzz Podcast With Sonia Shenoy: Sensex, Nifty likely to open higher today; IT Q3 earnings in focus

Mini

Indian equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty50 are likely to start Wednesday's session on a positive note amid gains across global markets. At 8:25 am, Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures -- an early indicator of the Nifty index -- were up 142 points or 0.8 percent at 18,233. Quarterly numbers will be on focus, with TCS, Infosys and Wipro due to report their financial results for the October-December period later in the day.