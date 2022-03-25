MarketBuzz Podcast With Sonia Shenoy: Sensex, Nifty likely to open higher today; SGX Nifty futures rise

Indian equity benchmarks are likely to start Friday's session on a positive note despite a mixed trend across Asian markets though Wall Street indices surged overnight. At 8:59 am, Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures -- an early indicator of the Nifty index -- were up 65 points or 0.4 percent at 17,287, having risen as much as 90 points earlier in the day.

