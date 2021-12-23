0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

  • home>
  • market>
  • stocks>

  • MarketBuzz Podcast With Sonia Shenoy: Sensex, Nifty likely to open higher today; SGX Nifty futures gain

MarketBuzz Podcast With Sonia Shenoy: Sensex, Nifty likely to open higher today; SGX Nifty futures gain

Profile image
By CNBCTV18.COM| IST (Published)
Mini

Indian equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty50 are likely to open higher on Thursday tracking gains across global markets as investors looked past the threat of the Omicron variant of COVID-19. At 8:51 am, Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures -- an early indicator of the Nifty index -- were up 98 points or 0.6 percent at 17,076.

MarketBuzz Podcast With Sonia Shenoy: Sensex, Nifty likely to open higher today; SGX Nifty futures gain
Indian equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty50 are likely to open higher on Thursday tracking gains across global markets as investors looked past the threat of the Omicron variant of COVID-19. At 8:51 am, Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures -- an early indicator of the Nifty index -- were up 98 points or 0.6 percent at 17,076.
About MarketBuzz: The CNBCTV18.com podcast on the big themes, vital news and key events that you should know before the opening bell, powered by CNBC-TV18 anchors. MarketBuzz is your daily morning briefing by CNBC-TV18 research analysts and anchors Sonia Shenoy, Ekta Batra, Anisha Jain, Nigel D’Souza and Mangalam Maloo to kickstart your stock market investing. Subscribe to our free podcasts on Audioboom or listen on the featured podcast page on CNBCTV18.com.
Tags
Previous Article

Top stock tips by Mitessh Thakkar, Prakash Gaba: Tata Chemicals, Eicher Motors, Lupin and more

Next Article

Commodities round-up: Crude oil rally continues; USD decline supportive

next story