MarketBuzz Podcast With Sonia Shenoy: Sensex, Nifty likely to open higher; SBI, Eicher Motors in focus

Indian equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty50 are likely to open higher on Wednesday despite weakness in other Asian markets. At 7:45 am, Nifty futures trading on Singapore Exchange -- an early indicator of the Nifty50 index -- were up 48 points or 0.3 percent at 17,969. Analysts awaited more quarterly earnings reports from India Inc for cues. SBI and Eicher Motors will report their financial results on Wednesday. 

About MarketBuzz: The CNBCTV18.com podcast on the big themes, vital news and key events that you should know before the opening bell, powered by CNBC-TV18 anchors. MarketBuzz is your daily morning briefing by CNBC-TV18 research analysts and anchors Sonia Shenoy, Ekta Batra, Anisha Jain, Nigel D’Souza and Mangalam Maloo to jumpstart your stock market investing. Subscribe to our free podcasts on Audioboom or listen on the featured podcast page on CNBCTV18.com.
