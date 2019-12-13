MarketBuzz Podcast with Sonia Shenoy: Sensex, Nifty likely to open higher; Maruti Suzuki, BPCL, Infosys in focus

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The Indian market is expected to open higher on Friday taking cues from US bourses that hit record highs after President Donald Trump said the country had reached a "deal in principle" with China.

However, weak macro data — retail inflation jumping to a 40-month high of 5.54 percent in November and the index of industrial production (IIP) contracting by 3.8 percent in October — are expected to limit the gains.

At 7:11 am, the SGX Nifty was trading 29 points higher at 12,055, indicating a positive opening for the Sensex and Nifty50.

