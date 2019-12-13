MarketBuzz Podcast with Sonia Shenoy: Sensex, Nifty likely to open higher; Maruti Suzuki, BPCL, Infosys in focus

The Indian market is expected to open higher on Friday taking cues from US bourses that hit record highs after President Donald Trump said the country had reached a "deal in principle" with China.
However, weak macro data — retail inflation jumping to a 40-month high of 5.54 percent in November and the index of industrial production (IIP) contracting by 3.8 percent in October — are expected to limit the gains.
At 7:11 am, the SGX Nifty was trading 29 points higher at 12,055, indicating a positive opening for the Sensex and Nifty50.
