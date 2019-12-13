#CAB#GDP#Maharashtra
MarketBuzz Podcast with Sonia Shenoy: Sensex, Nifty likely to open higher; Maruti Suzuki, BPCL, Infosys in focus

The Indian market is expected to open higher on Friday taking cues from US bourses that hit record highs after President Donald Trump said the country had reached a "deal in principle" with China.

However, weak macro data — retail inflation jumping to a 40-month high of 5.54 percent in November and the index of industrial production (IIP) contracting by 3.8 percent in October — are expected to limit the gains.

At 7:11 am, the SGX Nifty was trading 29 points higher at 12,055, indicating a positive opening for the Sensex and Nifty50.

Stocks To Watch: Maruti Suzuki, TCS, BPCL, Infosys in focus

About MarketBuzz

The CNBCTV18.com podcast on the big themes, vital news and key events that you should know before the opening bell, powered by CNBC-TV18 anchors.

MarketBuzz is your daily morning briefing by CNBC-TV18 research analysts and anchors Sonia Shenoy, Ekta Batra, Anisha Jain, Nigel D’Souza and Mangalam Maloo to jumpstart your stock market investing.

Subscribe to our free podcasts on Audioboom or listen on the featured podcast page on CNBCTV18.com.

MarketBuzz Podcast with Ekta Batra: Sensex, Nifty likely to open higher; Maruti Suzuki, BPCL, Vodafone Idea in focus
The Indian market is likely to open higher on Thursday following gains in Asian peers after the US Federal Reserve kept the interest rates unchanged and indicated no rate hike in 2020.
12 Dec 2019
MarketBuzz Podcast with Ekta Batra: Sensex, Nifty likely to open cautiously; YES Bank, Bharti Airtel, RIL in focus
The Indian market is expected to open on a cautious note ahead of the inflation data, to be released this week.
12 Dec 2019
MarketBuzz Podcast with Anisha Jain: Sensex, Nifty likely to open flat; YES Bank, HDFC, Hero MotoCorp in focus
The Indian market is expected to remain cautious on Tuesday, following global markets, which traded lower as investors refrained from making major bets ahead of the next round of US tariffs on Chinese imports.
11 Dec 2019
MarketBuzz Podcast with Nigel D'Souza: Sensex, Nifty to open flat; Maruti Suzuki, Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea in focus
The Indian market is likely to open steady on Monday amid mixed global cues.
11 Dec 2019
MarketBuzz Podcast with Ekta Batra: Sensex, Nifty likely to open higher; YES Bank, M&M, Indiabulls Ventures in focus
Benchmark indices BSE Sensex and NSE’s Nifty50 are likely to open higher on Friday after RBI’s ‘accommodative’ stance on the repo rate. Global shares inched slightly higher ahead of the US payrolls data.
10 Dec 2019
MarketBuzz Podcast with Reema Tendulkar: Sensex, Nifty to open steady; HDFC AMC, SBI, Telecom stocks in focus
Indian markets are likely to open steady on Thursday ahead of the announcement of the Reserve Bank of India’s bi-monthly monetary policy later in the day.
10 Dec 2019
12 Dec 2019
12 Dec 2019
11 Dec 2019
