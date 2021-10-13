MarketBuzz Podcast With Sonia Shenoy: Sensex, Nifty likely to open higher; Infosys, Wipro, Mindtree in focus

Indian equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty50 are likely to start the October 13 session on a positive note amid mixed global cues. Nifty futures trading on Singapore Exchange -- an early indicator of NSE's Nifty50 index -- were last seen trading up 42.5 points or 0.2 percent at 18,047 ahead of the opening of the Indian market. All eyes are on July-September financial results of Infosys, Wipro and Mindtree due later in the day.

