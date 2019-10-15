MarketBuzz Podcast With Sonia Shenoy: Sensex, Nifty likely to open higher; Indiabulls Housing Finance, YES Bank, HUL in focus

Indian shares are likely to open higher on Tuesday in line with positive trades in the global markets. Asian shares rose in the early session over hopes of progress in US-China trade talks, but uncertainties around the Brexit deal capped gains. Retail inflation rose close to the RBI’s target of 4 percent in September for the first time in 14 months, but analysts still expect RBI to cut rates in December due to a sharp economic slowdown. Investors also remain cautious over second-quarter earnings.
At 7:00 AM, the SGX Nifty futures traded 29.5 points, or 0.26 percent, up at 11,364.50, indicating a positive start for the Sensex and the Nifty 50.
Stocks To Watch: Indiabulls Housing Finance, YES Bank, HUL in focus
