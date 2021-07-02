Home

Live TV

    Sections

    Arrow

    Trending topics

    Arrow

    Multimedia

    Arrow

    Home

    Live TV

      Sections

      Arrow

      Trending topics

      Arrow

      Multimedia

      Arrow
      • Home>
      • market>
      • stocks>
      • MarketBuzz Podcast With Sonia Shenoy: Sensex, Nifty likely to open higher; Hero Moto, Coal India in focus

      MarketBuzz Podcast With Sonia Shenoy: Sensex, Nifty likely to open higher; Hero Moto, Coal India in focus

      Profile image
      By CNBCTV18.COM | IST (Published)
      Mini

      The Indian market is likely to open higher Friday as the trend on SGX Nifty indicates a mildly positive start for the broader index in India. The Nifty futures were trading 26.50 points or 0.17 percent higher at the 15,753.50 level on the Singaporean Exchange at 8:10 am.

      MarketBuzz Podcast With Sonia Shenoy: Sensex, Nifty likely to open higher; Hero Moto, Coal India in focus
      The Indian market is likely to open higher Friday as the trend on SGX Nifty indicates a mildly positive start for the broader index in India. The Nifty futures were trading 26.50 points or 0.17 percent higher at the 15,753.50 level on the Singaporean Exchange at 8:10 am.
      About MarketBuzz
      The CNBCTV18.com podcast on the big themes, vital news and key events that you should know before the opening bell, powered by CNBC-TV18 anchors. MarketBuzz is your daily morning briefing by CNBC-TV18 research analysts and anchors Sonia Shenoy, Ekta Batra, Anisha Jain, Nigel D’Souza and Mangalam Maloo to jumpstart your stock market investing. Subscribe to our free podcasts on Audioboom or listen on the featured podcast page on CNBCTV18.com.
      Tags
      Next Article

      10 things you need to know before the opening bell on July 2

      Market Movers

      CompanyPriceChng%Chng
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng

      Currency

      CompanyPriceChng%Chng
      Dollar-Rupee74.56250.23750.32
      Euro-Rupee88.36600.21200.24
      Pound-Rupee102.6820-0.1360-0.13
      Rupee-100 Yen0.6681-0.0009-0.13
      View More

      Market Movers

      CompanyPriceChng%Chng
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng

      Currency

      CompanyPriceChng%Chng
      Dollar-Rupee74.56250.23750.32
      Euro-Rupee88.36600.21200.24
      Pound-Rupee102.6820-0.1360-0.13
      Rupee-100 Yen0.6681-0.0009-0.13
      View More