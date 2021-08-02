Home

    • MarketBuzz Podcast With Sonia Shenoy: Sensex, Nifty likely to open higher; HDFC, Auto stocks in focus

    MarketBuzz Podcast With Sonia Shenoy: Sensex, Nifty likely to open higher; HDFC, Auto stocks in focus

    The Indian equity indices are likely to open higher Monday as the trend on SGX Nifty indicates a positive start for the broader index in India. The Nifty futures were trading 120.00 points or 0.76 percent higher at the 15,894.00 level on the Singaporean Exchange at 8:30 am.

    About MarketBuzz
    The CNBCTV18.com podcast on the big themes, vital news and key events that you should know before the opening bell, powered by CNBC-TV18 anchors. MarketBuzz is your daily morning briefing by CNBC-TV18 research analysts and anchors Sonia Shenoy, Ekta Batra, Anisha Jain, Nigel D’Souza and Mangalam Maloo to jumpstart your stock market investing. Subscribe to our free podcasts on Audioboom or listen on the featured podcast page on CNBCTV18.com.
    Market Movers

    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Grasim1,602.00 50.65 3.26
    Britannia3,493.90 70.50 2.06
    SBI Life Insura1,122.00 23.40 2.13
    Titan Company1,745.90 31.35 1.83
    Axis Bank721.95 13.05 1.84
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Titan Company1,744.05 29.55 1.72
    Axis Bank721.20 12.20 1.72
    IndusInd Bank993.15 12.15 1.24
    Maruti Suzuki7,059.30 80.60 1.15
    Reliance2,057.15 21.75 1.07
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    UPL791.00 -17.55 -2.17
    Tech Mahindra1,200.10 -9.45 -0.78
    Wipro584.00 -3.15 -0.54
    Cipla915.00 -5.05 -0.55
    Bajaj Finance6,202.85 -25.25 -0.41
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Tech Mahindra1,200.50 -8.95 -0.74
    Bajaj Finance6,205.70 -23.20 -0.37
    Power Grid Corp170.80 -0.25 -0.15
    HCL Tech1,023.75 -1.70 -0.17
    Dr Reddys Labs4,706.60 -6.10 -0.13

    Currency

    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Dollar-Rupee74.41000.00000.00
    Euro-Rupee88.30100.10800.12
    Pound-Rupee103.40200.11800.11
    Rupee-100 Yen0.6784-0.0003-0.05
    View More