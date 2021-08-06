MarketBuzz Podcast With Sonia Shenoy: Sensex, Nifty likely to open flat; RBI policy eyed

The Indian equity market is likely to open flat Friday ahead of the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) bi-monthly monetary policy outcome. The central bank is likely to keep policy rates unchanged while raising the inflation forecast. Meanwhile, the SGX Nifty was trading flat at around 16,320 levels.

