MarketBuzz Podcast With Sonia Shenoy: Sensex, Nifty likely to open flat; Bandhan Bank, PVR, IndiGo in focus

The Indian market is likely to open flat on Wednesday after the rally witnessed the previous day when Sensex ended 582 points up and Nifty closed with 160 points in the green.

At 6:51 am The SGX Nifty was trading 8 points or 0.07 percent higher at 11,814, indicating a flat start for the Sensex and the Nifty.

These are the top stocks to watch out during today's trade: Bandhan Bank, PVR, IndiGo in focus

