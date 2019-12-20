MarketBuzz Podcast with Sonia Shenoy: Sensex, Nifty likely to open flat; Bajaj Finance, NMDC, LemonTree Hotels in focus

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Indian shares are expected to open little changed on Friday tracking muted trends in global markets amid thin trades due to the upcoming holiday season.

At 7 am, the SGX Nifty was trading 0.02 percent lower, indicating a flat start for the Sensex and Nifty50.

Among the stocks in the news today, NMDC diversified into coal with the allotment of two coal blocks in the Hazaribagh district of Jharkhand and Lemon Tree Hotels announced its international debut with the launch of its first hotel in Dubai.

Here are top stocks to watch out for today: Bajaj Finance, NMDC, Lupin, LemonTree Hotels in focus.

About MarketBuzz