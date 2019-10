MarketBuzz Podcast With Sonia Shenoy: Sensex, Nifty likely to open flat; Axis Bank, SpiceJet, Infosys in focus

The Indian market is expected to open flat-to-negative as domestic investors remained cautious over Q2 earnings and global stocks dipped after British lawmakers rejected the govt's timetable to fast-track legislation for Brexit.

At 7:08 AM, the SGX Nifty Futures traded 4 points or 0.03 percent lower at 11,622, indicating a flat-to-negative start for the Sensex and the Nifty 50.

Here are the top stocks to watch out today: Axis Bank, SpiceJet, Infosys

