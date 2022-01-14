0

MarketBuzz Podcast With Sonia Shenoy: Sensex, Nifty likely to make a weak start; Mindtree, HCL Tech in focus

Profile image
By CNBCTV18.COM IST (Published)
Mini

Indian equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty50 are likely to start Friday's session on a negative note tracking weakness across global markets. At 8:38 am, Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures -- an early indicator of the Nifty index -- were down 65.5 points or 0.4 percent at 18,235. IT stocks will be in focus ahead of HCL Tech's quarterly numbers due on Friday.

