Cross
©TV18 Broadcast Limited. All rights reserved.

Home

Latest News
Live TV

Sections

Trending topics

Multimedia

Storyboard

MarketBuzz Podcast With Sonia Shenoy: Brace for a gap-down opening in market amid rate hike fears

Profile image
By CNBCTV18.COM IST (Published)
Mini

Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 are likely to make a gap-down start on Friday tracking weakness across global markets, as Fed Chairman Jerome Powell's remark that the US central bank will move aggressively to curb inflation brought back fears of steep hikes in pandemic-era interest rates. At 8:48 am, Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures -- an early indicator of the Nifty index -- were down 221 points or 1.3 percent at 17,186. Globally, news flow on the Russia-Ukraine war and rising COVID cases in parts of the world remained on investors' radar.

MarketBuzz Podcast With Sonia Shenoy: Brace for a gap-down opening in market amid rate hike fears
Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 are likely to make a gap-down start on Friday tracking weakness across global markets, as Fed Chairman Jerome Powell's remark that the US central bank will move aggressively to curb inflation brought back fears of steep hikes in pandemic-era interest rates. At 8:48 am, Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures -- an early indicator of the Nifty index -- were down 221 points or 1.3 percent at 17,186. Globally, news flow on the Russia-Ukraine war and rising COVID cases in parts of the world remained on investors' radar.
About MarketBuzz: The CNBCTV18.com podcast on the big themes, vital news and key events that you should know before the opening bell, powered by CNBC-TV18 anchors. MarketBuzz is your daily morning briefing by CNBC-TV18 research analysts and anchors Sonia Shenoy, Ekta Batra, Anisha Jain, Nigel D’Souza and Mangalam Maloo to kickstart your stock market investing. Subscribe to our free podcasts on Audioboom or listen on the featured podcast page on CNBCTV18.com.
Tags
Previous Article

Global signal: Markets now fully pricing in 3 aggressive hikes by July

Next Article

Just days before the LIC IPO, report says government may offer fewer shares than it planned to

next story

Market Movers

Currency

CompanyPriceChng%Chng
View More