MarketBuzz Podcast With Sonal Bhutra: Sensex, Nifty50 likely to open lower today

Indian equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty50 are likely to start the week in the red amid mixed global cues. Investors' focus globally shifted to central bank meetings scheduled this week for more clarity on the pace and magnitude of hikes in pandemic-era interest rates. At 8:40 am, Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures -- an early indicator of the Nifty50 index -- were down 87.5 points or 0.5 percent at 16,562. Investors also monitored newsflow on the Russia-Ukraine war closely.