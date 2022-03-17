MarketBuzz Podcast With Sonal Bhutra: Sensex, Nifty50 likely to make a gap-up start today; Fed hikes rates as expected

Mini

Indian equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty50 are likely to start Thursday's session on a strong note tracking sharp gains across global markets, after the Fed announced its first rate hike in more than three years, as expected. At 8:54 am, Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures -- an early indicator of the Nifty50 index -- were up 250 points or 1.5 percent at 17,257. Investors continued to track updates on the Russia-Ukraine war and increasing COVID-19 cases in China closely.