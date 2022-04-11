MarketBuzz Podcast With Sonal Bhutra: Sensex, Nifty50 likely to make a gap-down start today; TCS in focus

Mini

Indian equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty50 are likely to start Monday's session on a negative note tracking weakness across other Asian markets, as investors geared up for a lineup of central bank meetings due this week. At 8:54 am, Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures -- an early indicator of the Nifty50 index -- were down 119 points or 0.7 percent at 17,777.5. All eyes were on the onset of the earnings season with TCS scheduled to report its financial results for the March quarter later in the day.