MarketBuzz Podcast With Sonal Bhutra: Sensex, Nifty likely to open lower today; crude oil cools off

Indian equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty50 are likely to start Tuesday's session on a negative note, amid losses across most global markets. At 8:35 am, Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures -- an early indicator of the Nifty50 index -- were down 29 points or 0.2 percent at 16,854, having fallen as much as 146 points earlier in the day. Increasing COVID-19 cases in China hurt the confidence of investors already nervous about the Russia-Ukraine war and a hike in pandemic-era interest rates in the US, which could come this week.