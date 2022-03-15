0

MarketBuzz Podcast With Sonal Bhutra: Sensex, Nifty likely to open lower today; crude oil cools off

By CNBCTV18.COM IST (Published)
Indian equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty50 are likely to start Tuesday's session on a negative note, amid losses across most global markets. At 8:35 am, Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures -- an early indicator of the Nifty50 index -- were down 29 points or 0.2 percent at 16,854, having fallen as much as 146 points earlier in the day. Increasing COVID-19 cases in China hurt the confidence of investors already nervous about the Russia-Ukraine war and a hike in pandemic-era interest rates in the US, which could come this week. 

About MarketBuzz: The CNBCTV18.com podcast on the big themes, vital news and key events that you should know before the opening bell, powered by CNBC-TV18 anchors. MarketBuzz is your daily morning briefing by CNBC-TV18 research analysts and anchors Sonia Shenoy, Ekta Batra, Anisha Jain, Nigel D’Souza and Mangalam Maloo to kickstart your stock market investing. Subscribe to our free podcasts on Audioboom or listen on the featured podcast page on CNBCTV18.com.
