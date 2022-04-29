MarketBuzz Podcast With Sonal Bhutra: Sensex, Nifty likely to open higher — results in focus

Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 are likely to start the last session of the trading week higher as other Asian markets tracked a strong session on Wall Street overnight. At 8:50 am, Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures -- an early indicator of the Nifty index -- were up 73 points or 0.4 percent at 17,303. A slew of blue-chip companies are scheduled to report their financial results for the January-March period during the day, including Wipro, Maruti Suzuki, SBI Cards and UltraTech.

