MarketBuzz Podcast With Sonal Bhutra: Sensex, Nifty likely to make a flat start today; Infosys in focus

Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 are likely to start the last session of a holiday-truncated trading week on muted note on Wednesday. At 7:21 am, Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures -- an early indicator of the Nifty index -- were barely up at 17,566, suggesting a flat opening ahead on Dalal Street. Investors awaited quarterly results of Infosys due later in the day.

