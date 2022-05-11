MarketBuzz Podcast With Sonal Bhutra: US inflation may ease from 40-year-high but global markets still choppy

Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 logged mild gains in the pre-opening session on Wednesday amid mixed moves across global markets as investors awaited key inflation data from the US due later in the day. US inflation is likely to have eased slightly in April from a 40-year high.

The US consumer prices may have jumped 8.1 percent last month compared with a year earlier, according to a survey of economists by data provider FactSet. That would be down from the 8.5 percent year-over-year surge in March, the highest since 1981. The forecasted drop in annual inflation, if it occurs, would add to other signs that consumer inflation may finally be peaking.

