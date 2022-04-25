Cross
MarketBuzz Podcast With Reema Tendulkar: SGX Nifty drops over 200 pts as hawkish Fed rattles global markets

By CNBCTV18.COM IST (Published)
Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 are likely to make a gap-down opening on Monday tracking weakness across global markets amid concerns about aggressive rate hikes following hawkish commentary from the Fed. At 8:56 am, Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures -- an early indicator of the Nifty50 index -- were down 222 points or 1.3 percent at 16,958. 

MarketBuzz Podcast With Reema Tendulkar: SGX Nifty drops over 200 pts as hawkish Fed rattles global markets
About MarketBuzz: The CNBCTV18.com podcast on the big themes, vital news and key events that you should know before the opening bell, powered by CNBC-TV18 anchors. MarketBuzz is your daily morning briefing by CNBC-TV18 research analysts and anchors Sonia Shenoy, Ekta Batra, Reema Tendulkar, Nigel D’Souza and Mangalam Maloo to kickstart your stock market investing. Subscribe to our free podcasts on Audioboom or listen on the featured podcast page on CNBCTV18.com.
