  • Marketbuzz Podcast With Reema Tendulkar: Sensex, Nifty50 likely to open lower; SGX Nifty futures drop

Marketbuzz Podcast With Reema Tendulkar: Sensex, Nifty50 likely to open lower; SGX Nifty futures drop

IST (Published)
Indian equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty50 are likely to start Friday's session on a weak note. At 8:53 am, Nifty futures trading on Singapore Exchange -- an early indicator of NSE's Nifty50 benchmark index in India -- were down 22 points or 0.1 percent at 17,523.5.

Indian equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty50 are likely to start Friday's session on a weak note. At 8:53 am, Nifty futures trading on Singapore Exchange -- an early indicator of NSE's Nifty50 benchmark index in India -- were down 22 points or 0.1 percent at 17,523.5.
About MarketBuzz: The CNBCTV18.com podcast on the big themes, vital news and key events that you should know before the opening bell, powered by CNBC-TV18 anchors. MarketBuzz is your daily morning briefing by CNBC-TV18 research analysts and anchors Sonia Shenoy, Ekta Batra, Anisha Jain, Nigel D’Souza and Mangalam Maloo to kickstart your stock market investing. Subscribe to our free podcasts on Audioboom or listen on the featured podcast page on CNBCTV18.com.
