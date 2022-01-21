MarketBuzz Podcast With Reema Tendulkar: Sensex, Nifty50 likely to open lower; RIL, Vodafone Idea in focus

Indian shares may open in the red on Friday as global peers plunged. The Singapore-based SGX Nifty Futures, an early indicator of Nifty50's performance, indicated a negative start for the domestic market as they fell to 17,680, down 135 points or 0.75 percent, at 7:40 am. Reliance Industries, HDFC Life Insurance Company, SBI Life Insurance Company, JSW Steel, Bandhan Bank, CSB Bank, Gland Pharma, Hindustan Zinc, IDBI Bank, Vodafone Idea will be closely tracked.

