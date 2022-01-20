MarketBuzz Podcast With Reema Tendulkar: Sensex, Nifty50 likely to open lower; HUL, Asian Paints in focus

Indian shares may open in the red on Thursday amid mixed global peers. The Singapore-based SGX Nifty Futures, an early indicator of Nifty50's performance, indicated a negative start as it fell to 17,900, down 45 points or 0.25 percent, at 7:30 am. Among the top stocks to watch out for today are HUL, Biocon, Asian Paints, and Bajaj Finserv.

About MarketBuzz: The CNBCTV18.com podcast on the big themes, vital news and key events that you should know before the opening bell, powered by CNBC-TV18 anchors. MarketBuzz is your daily morning briefing by CNBC-TV18 research analysts and anchors Sonia Shenoy, Ekta Batra, Reema Tendulkar, Nigel D’Souza and Mangalam Maloo to kickstart your stock market investing. Subscribe to our free podcasts on Audioboom or listen on the featured podcast page on CNBCTV18.com.