MarketBuzz Podcast With Reema Tendulkar: Sensex, Nifty50 likely to open higher today; Bharti Airtel, IRCTC in focus

Indian equity benchmarks are likely to make a strong start on Wednesday amid gains across global markets. At 8:22 am, Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures -- an early indicator of the Nifty index -- were up 71 points or 0.4 percent at 17,330.5. Corporate earnings will remain on investors' radar. A number of companies are due to report their financial results on Wednesday, including Aurobindo Pharma, Berger Paints, GMR Infra, Petronet LNG, PowerGrid, SAIL, Rail Vikas Nigam, Nykaa and Paras Defence.

