MarketBuzz Podcast With Reema Tendulkar: Sensex, Nifty50 likely to open higher ahead of RBI policy statement

Indian equity benchmarks are likely to make a positive start on Thursday, ahead of the outcome of the RBI's policy statement. At 8:44 am, Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures -- an early indicator of the Nifty index -- were up 34.5 points or 0.2 percent at 17,518.5. All eyes were on the RBI's Monetary Policy Committee, which began three-day deliberations on Tuesday.

About MarketBuzz: The CNBCTV18.com podcast on the big themes, vital news and key events that you should know before the opening bell, powered by CNBC-TV18 anchors. MarketBuzz is your daily morning briefing by CNBC-TV18 research analysts and anchors Sonia Shenoy, Ekta Batra, Reema Tendulkar, Nigel D’Souza and Mangalam Maloo to kickstart your stock market investing. Subscribe to our free podcasts on Audioboom or listen on the featured podcast page on CNBCTV18.com.