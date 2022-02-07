MarketBuzz Podcast With Reema Tendulkar: Sensex, Nifty50 likely to make muted start; Nalco, TVS Motor in focus

Indian equity benchmarks are likely to make a muted start on Monday amid a largely negative trend across other Asian markets. At 7:50 am, Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures -- an early indicator of the Nifty index -- were down 32 points or 0.2 percent at 17,458.

Corporate earnings will remain on investors' radar. Nalco and TVS Motor are due to post their quarterly numbers on Monday.

About MarketBuzz: The CNBCTV18.com podcast on the big themes, vital news and key events that you should know before the opening bell, powered by CNBC-TV18 anchors. MarketBuzz is your daily morning briefing by CNBC-TV18 research analysts and anchors Sonia Shenoy, Ekta Batra, Reema Tendulkar, Nigel D’Souza and Mangalam Maloo to kickstart your stock market investing. Subscribe to our free podcasts on Audioboom or listen on the featured podcast page on CNBCTV18.com.