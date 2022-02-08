MarketBuzz Podcast With Reema Tendulkar: Sensex, Nifty50 likely to make a positive start; Bharti Airtel in focus

Profile image
By CNBCTV18.COM IST (Published)
Mini

Indian equity benchmarks are likely to make a positive start on Tuesday amid a mixed trend across other Asian markets. At 8:38 am, Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures -- an early indicator of the Nifty index -- were up 21.5 points or 0.1 percent at 17,235.5. Corporate earnings will remain on investors' radar. Bharti Airtel, Godrej Consumer and IRCTC are due to post their quarterly numbers later in the day.

Indian equity benchmarks are likely to make a positive start on Tuesday amid a mixed trend across other Asian markets. At 8:38 am, Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures -- an early indicator of the Nifty index -- were up 21.5 points or 0.1 percent at 17,235.5. Corporate earnings will remain on investors' radar. Bharti Airtel, Godrej Consumer and IRCTC are due to post their quarterly numbers later in the day.
About MarketBuzz: The CNBCTV18.com podcast on the big themes, vital news and key events that you should know before the opening bell, powered by CNBC-TV18 anchors. MarketBuzz is your daily morning briefing by CNBC-TV18 research analysts and anchors Sonia Shenoy, Ekta Batra, Reema Tendulkar, Nigel D’Souza and Mangalam Maloo to kickstart your stock market investing. Subscribe to our free podcasts on Audioboom or listen on the featured podcast page on CNBCTV18.com.
Tags
Previous Article

Top stock tips by Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar: ONGC, Dalmia Bharat and more

Next Article

Here's a look at top buzzing stocks for trade on Feb 8