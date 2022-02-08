MarketBuzz Podcast With Reema Tendulkar: Sensex, Nifty50 likely to make a positive start; Bharti Airtel in focus

Indian equity benchmarks are likely to make a positive start on Tuesday amid a mixed trend across other Asian markets. At 8:38 am, Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures -- an early indicator of the Nifty index -- were up 21.5 points or 0.1 percent at 17,235.5. Corporate earnings will remain on investors' radar. Bharti Airtel, Godrej Consumer and IRCTC are due to post their quarterly numbers later in the day.

