  • Marketbuzz Podcast With Reema Tendulkar: Sensex, Nifty50 likely to make a flat opening today

By CNBCTV18.COM| IST (Published)
Indian equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty50 are likely to start the last session of 2021 on a flat note, amid mild gains across other Asian markets  amid thin trade on account of the New Year. At 8:30 am, Nifty futures trading on Singapore Exchange -- an early indicator of NSE's Nifty50 benchmark index in India -- were down 3.5 points at 17,291.5, suggesting a muted start ahead on Dalal Street.

About MarketBuzz: The CNBCTV18.com podcast on the big themes, vital news and key events that you should know before the opening bell, powered by CNBC-TV18 anchors. MarketBuzz is your daily morning briefing by CNBC-TV18 research analysts and anchors Sonia Shenoy, Ekta Batra, Anisha Jain, Nigel D’Souza and Mangalam Maloo to kickstart your stock market investing. Subscribe to our free podcasts on Audioboom or listen on the featured podcast page on CNBCTV18.com.
