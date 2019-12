MarketBuzz Podcast with Reema Tendulkar: Sensex, Nifty to open steady; HDFC AMC, SBI, Telecom stocks in focus

Indian markets are likely to open steady on Thursday ahead of the announcement of the Reserve Bank of India’s bi-monthly monetary policy later in the day.

The central bank is expected to cut key repo rate by 25 basis points.

At 7:15 am, the SGX Nifty was trading 10 points or 0.08 percent lower at 12,084.50, indicating a mildly negative start for the Sensex and Nifty50.

Among the stocks in the news today, SBI approved selling 8.25 percent stake in UTI AMC while Bharti Airtel approved raising of $3 billion.

Stocks To Watch Today: Telecom, HDFC AMC, ICICI Bank, SBI among others