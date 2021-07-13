MarketBuzz Podcast With Reema Tendulkar: Sensex, Nifty to open in green amid positive global cues

The Indian market is likely to open higher Tuesday as the trend on SGX Nifty indicates a positive start for the broader index in India amid positive global cues. The Nifty futures were trading 131.00 points or 0.84 percent higher at the 15,819.00 level on the Singaporean Exchange at 8:00 am.

About MarketBuzz

MarketBuzz is your daily morning briefing by CNBC-TV18 research analysts and anchors to jumpstart your stock market investing.