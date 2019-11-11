MarketBuzz Podcast with Reema Tendulkar: Sensex, Nifty to open flat; Maruti Suzuki, Glenmark Pharma, Ashok Leyland in focus

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Indian shares are likely to open little changed on Monday on the back of muted global trades and amid concerns of slowing economic growth.

Asian shares traded marginally higher after positive statements from the US over the weekend about trade talks with China. However, uncertainties around the final deal capped gans.

The SGX Nifty futures traded at 13.5 points, or 0.11 percent lower at 11,933.50, indicating a flat start for the Sensex and the Nifty50.

