MarketBuzz Podcast with Reema Tendulkar: Sensex, Nifty set to open steady; Indiabulls Housing Finance, HDFC Bank, YES Bank in focus

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Indian shares are expected to open steady on Friday ahead of the release of Q2 GDP data.

Markets ended at record closing highs in the previous session with Sensex gaining 0.27 percent to end at 41,130.17 while Nifty closing 0.42 percent higher at 12,151.15.

The SGX Nifty, an indicator of the opening for the Nifty, was trading 9 points or 0.07 percent lower at 12,177 at 7:10 am, hinting at a mildly negative start for the domestic market.

Among the stocks in the news today, Aurobindo Pharma will acquire R&D assets from Profectus BioSciences Inc USA for $11.29 million while HDFC Bank has formed a search committee to identify a successor of managing director Aditya Puri.

About MarketBuzz