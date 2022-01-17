MarketBuzz Podcast With Reema Tendulkar: Sensex, Nifty set to open lower; HDFC Bank, HCL Tech in focus

Indian shares may open lower on Monday amid mixed global peers. The Singapore-based SGX Nifty Futures, an early indicator of Nifty50's performance, indicated a negative start for the domestic market as it declined to 18,206, down 68 points or 0.37 percent, at 8:00 am.

Among major pre-market cues today, Brent crude oil is back to pre-pandemic highs, and Bitcoin is trading flat. Among key stocks to watch out for are HCL Technologies, HDFC Bank, Hero MotoCorp, Hinduja Global Solutions, UltraTech Cement, Oil India and more.

