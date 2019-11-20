MarketBuzz Podcast With Reema Tendulkar: Sensex, Nifty likely to open unchanged; Reliance Industries, YES Bank, Wipro in focus

Indian shares are expected to open little changed on Wednesday amid muted sentiment in the global markets.
Asian shares traded lower in the absence of progress in US-China trade talks. Positive sentiment in the banking sector following Essar Steel's judgment may support Indian markets.
On Tuesday, the BSE Sensex settled 185 points higher, or 0.46 percent, at 40,469. The NSE Nifty50 also rose over 55 points, or 0.47 percent, to trade at 11,940.
At 7:18 AM, the SGX Nifty futures were trading 25.50 points or 0.21 percent lower at 11,953, indicating a tepid start for the Sensex and Nifty.
Here are the stocks to watch out for: Reliance Industries, YES Bank, Wipro in focus
