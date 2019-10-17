MarketBuzz Podcast With Reema Tendulkar: Sensex, Nifty likely to open unchanged; Indiabulls Housing Finance, Zee Entertainment, Glenmark in focus

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Indian shares are expected to open little changed on Thursday following muted trends in global markets and amid caution over the ongoing Q2 earnings season.

Equities and currencies in global markets were volatile on the back of disappointing US retail sales data and uncertainties around the Brexit deal.

Benchmark indices on Wednesday closed in the green, with Sensex at 38,598.99 and Nifty50 at 11,464.

At 7:10 AM, the SGX Nifty futures traded 3 points, or 0.03 percent, lower at 11,483, pointing to a flat opening for the Sensex and the Nifty50.

Stocks To Watch: Indiabulls Housing Finance, Zee Entertainment, Glenmark in focus

About MarketBuzz