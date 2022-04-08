MarketBuzz Podcast With Reema Tendulkar: Sensex, Nifty likely to open mildly higher today; RBI in focus

Mini

Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 are likely to make a mildly positive start on Friday as investors await the outcome of the first bi-monthly meeting of the RBI's Monetary Policy Committee of FY23. At 8:56 am, Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures -- an early indicator of the Nifty50 index -- were up 12.5 points or 0.1 percent at 17,751, having risen as much as 31.5 points earlier in the day. News updates about the Russia-Ukraine war remained on investors' radar globally.