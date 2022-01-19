0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

MarketBuzz Podcast With Reema Tendulkar: Sensex, Nifty likely to open lower today

Profile image
By CNBCTV18.COM IST (Published)
Mini

Indian equity benchmarks are likely to start Wednesday's session on a negative note tracking weakness across most global markets. At 8:51 am, Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures -- an early indicator of the Nifty index -- were down 43 points or 0.2 percent at 18,095.5.

MarketBuzz Podcast With Reema Tendulkar: Sensex, Nifty likely to open lower today
Indian equity benchmarks are likely to start Wednesday's session on a negative note tracking weakness across most global markets. At 8:51 am, Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures -- an early indicator of the Nifty index -- were down 43 points or 0.2 percent at 18,095.5.
About MarketBuzz: The CNBCTV18.com podcast on the big themes, vital news and key events that you should know before the opening bell, powered by CNBC-TV18 anchors. MarketBuzz is your daily morning briefing by CNBC-TV18 research analysts and anchors Sonia Shenoy, Ekta Batra, Reema Tendulkar, Nigel D’Souza and Mangalam Maloo to kickstart your stock market investing. Subscribe to our free podcasts on Audioboom or listen on the featured podcast page on CNBCTV18.com.
Tags
Previous Article

Here's a look at top buzzing stocks for trade on Jan 19

Next Article

Asian stock markets fall as Treasury yields hit fresh highs

next story