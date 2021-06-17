Home

    MarketBuzz Podcast With Reema Tendulkar: Sensex, Nifty likely to open lower; SBI, Wipro in focus

    MarketBuzz Podcast With Reema Tendulkar: Sensex, Nifty likely to open lower; SBI, Wipro in focus

    By CNBCTV18.COM | IST (Published)
    The Indian market is likely to open lower Thursday following losses in global peers after US Federal Reserve considerably raised its expectations for inflation this year and brought forward the time frame on when it will next raise interest rates. The trend on SGX Nifty also indicates a weak start for the broader index in India. The Nifty futures were trading 93.50 points or 0.59 percent lower at the 15,682.00 level on the Singaporean Exchange at 8:00 am.

    About MarketBuzz
    The CNBCTV18.com podcast on the big themes, vital news and key events that you should know before the opening bell, powered by CNBC-TV18 anchors. MarketBuzz is your daily morning briefing by CNBC-TV18 research analysts and anchors Sonia Shenoy, Ekta Batra, Anisha Jain, Nigel D’Souza and Mangalam Maloo to jumpstart your stock market investing. Subscribe to our free podcasts on Audioboom or listen on the featured podcast page on CNBCTV18.com.
    Market Movers

    CompanyPriceChange%Loss
    Adani Ports690.50 -16.20
    Tata Steel1,121.00 -21.15
    HDFC2,494.60 -26.85
    Hindalco376.40 -3.85
    Axis Bank743.60 -6.20
    Currency

    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Dollar-Rupee73.32250.00000.00
    Euro-Rupee88.31400.43400.49
    Pound-Rupee103.04200.55900.55
    Rupee-100 Yen0.66240.0000-0.01
    View More