MarketBuzz Podcast with Reema Tendulkar: Sensex, Nifty likely to open lower; RBL Bank, Biocon, Bank of Baroda in focus

Indian shares are expected to open lower on Tuesday, following the negative trend in the global markets led by US President Donald Trump bringing in tariffs against Brazil and Argentina.

The benchmark indices, the BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50, ended Monday's trading session flat as gains in index heavyweights like RIL, Bharti Airtel was capped by losses in financials, IT, and auto stocks. The 30-share S&P BSE Sensex settled 8 points higher, at 40,802, while the broader 50-share NSE Nifty50 lost 8 points, to close at 12,048.

At 6:50 am, the SGX Nifty was trading 21 points or 0.17 percent lower at 12,070.50, indicating a lower start for the Sensex and Nifty50.

Among the stocks in the news today, RBL Bank launched QIP at a floor price of Rs 352.57. while Biocon and its partner Mylan have jointly launched cancer drug Ogivri in the US.

