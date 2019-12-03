#GDP#Zee#Maharashtra
MarketBuzz Podcast with Reema Tendulkar: Sensex, Nifty likely to open lower; RBL Bank, Biocon, Bank of Baroda in focus

Indian shares are expected to open lower on Tuesday, following the negative trend in the global markets led by US President Donald Trump bringing in tariffs against Brazil and Argentina.

The benchmark indices, the BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50, ended Monday's trading session flat as gains in index heavyweights like RIL, Bharti Airtel was capped by losses in financials, IT, and auto stocks. The 30-share S&P BSE Sensex settled 8 points higher, at 40,802, while the broader 50-share NSE Nifty50 lost 8 points, to close at 12,048.

At 6:50 am, the SGX Nifty was trading 21 points or 0.17 percent lower at 12,070.50, indicating a lower start for the Sensex and Nifty50.

Among the stocks in the news today, RBL Bank launched QIP at a floor price of Rs 352.57. while Biocon and its partner Mylan have jointly launched cancer drug Ogivri in the US.

Stocks To Watch Out Today: RBL Bank, Biocon, Bank of Baroda, L&T Infotech in focus

About MarketBuzz

The CNBCTV18.com podcast on the big themes, vital news and key events that you should know before the opening bell, powered by CNBC-TV18 anchors.

MarketBuzz is your daily morning briefing by CNBC-TV18 research analysts and anchors Sonia Shenoy, Ekta Batra, Anisha Jain, Nigel D’Souza and Mangalam Maloo to jumpstart your stock market investing.

Subscribe to our free podcasts on Audioboom or listen on the featured podcast page on CNBCTV18.com.

