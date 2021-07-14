MarketBuzz Podcast With Reema Tendulkar: Sensex, Nifty likely to open lower; Mindtree, Infosys in focus

The Indian market is likely to open lower Wednesday amid weak global cues as a sharp rise in US inflation spooked investors while boosting dollar and treasury yields. The trend on SGX Nifty also indicates a negative start for the broader index in India. The Nifty futures were trading 56.00 points or 0.35 percent lower at the 15,778.50 level on the Singaporean Exchange at 8:15 am.

About MarketBuzz

