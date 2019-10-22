MarketBuzz Podcast With Reema Tendulkar: Sensex, Nifty likely to open lower; Infosys, HDFC Bank, DHFL in focus

Indian shares are expected to open lower on Tuesday as MPC minutes released on Friday indicated that slowing economy and subdued private investment prompted for a 25 bps policy rate cut in October.

The market remained closed on Monday due to Assembly elections in Maharashtra. Meanwhile, Asian shares were mixed.

At 7:15 AM, the SGX Nifty Futures traded 41 points or 0.35 percent lower at 11,657.50, indicating a negative start for the Sensex and the Nifty 50.

Here are the top stocks to watch out today: Infosys, HDFC Bank, DHFL, Reliance Industries

